Silver Creek, NY

Festival of Grapes to return this fall

Observer
 5 days ago

After initially being canceled, Silver Creek’s Festival of Grapes will now happen this fall, but with limitations. “The Festival of Grapes has re-evaluated the recent changes in the COVID-19 restrictions,” according to a press release from festival organizers. “In light of these changes, and with the combined cooperation of the Festival of Grapes Board, our current wine and beer vendor, Merritt Winery, and the village of Silver Creek, we are pleased to inform the public that the Festival of Grapes in 2021 will happen. This event will be a limited edition for this year only!”

www.observertoday.com

