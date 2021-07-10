Cancel
Mill Hall, PA

1956 Little League Team identified

Lockhaven Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePictured is the 1956 Little League Sylvania Team from Mill Hall. They are, front row from left, Jack Daugherty, Buddy Bower, Dennis Marasco, Bill Corter, Clyder Fuller, David Hoffam, Bill Dress and Rick Dougherty. Back row, Coach William Corter, Gary Rupert, Wayne Allison, Steve Corter, Tom Miller, Allen Dauberman, Sam Bower, John Newman and assistant coach Ray Fetterman. Thank you William Corter, Dennis Marasco and Matt Wise for identifying the players and their coaches.

