Dunkirk, NY

75th anniversary of remarkable day to be noted

Observer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDunkirk will honor and remember the remarkable effort to help its namesake city in France after World War II with a celebration in August. On Saturday, Aug. 28, the Historical Society of Dunkirk will sponsor a celebration of the 75th anniversary of Dunkirk to Dunkerque Day. Events will include displays at the museum, brief speeches by the city historian and others, food trucks, the showing of the movie “Dunkirk” at dusk and more.

