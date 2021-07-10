Cancel
Biden is still struggling to get his agenda through Congress

MSNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the summer drags on, the president has struggled to get Congress to pass anything from his agenda after Democrats used a go-it-alone approach to get Biden's stimulus passed. Eugene Daniels of POLITICO breaks it down.

POTUSWashington Post

The White House gets the Hunter Biden ethical challenge exactly wrong

There is a long tradition of presidential relatives posing ethical challenges, but there’s never been one quite like this: Hunter Biden, son of the president, has taken up art and is about to exhibit and, he hopes, sell his artwork for some eye-popping prices. Why is that a challenge? The...
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

WH Press Secy. on Biden’s voting rights agenda

Voting rights and election subversion are two of the biggest threats to the future of our democracy but is President Biden doing enough to stop them? White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki joined NBC’s Mehdi Hasan to discuss the Administration's plan to combat these existential threats and where things stand on filibuster reform that could allow for the passage of H.R.1.July 12, 2021.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Biden knows Congress -- but he won't bet on it

(CNN) — President Joe Biden's decades on Capitol Hill were on full display in his latest exasperated exchange with a reporter over congressional negotiations on Friday. This is Biden's exchange with a reporter about his agenda's progress in Congress during a press conference at the White House. Thanks to CNN's Nikki Carvajal for transcribing:
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

A legal reckoning may be coming for the lawyers who helped Trump push election lies

"There’s a duty that counsel has that when you’re submitting a sworn statement . . . that you have reviewed it, that you had done some minimal due diligence.” You might expect to hear that statement in a first-year law school class. Instead, it was made by a federal court judge in Michigan during an extraordinary court session that underscored the irresponsibility of lawyers who sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Unlike for former president Donald Trump and other politicians who lie with seeming impunity, there may be real consequences for the lawyers who helped him peddle his spurious claims about election fraud.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

Biden Slams ‘Selfish’ Trump Efforts To Overturn Election

President Joe Biden on Tuesday issued a forceful condemnation of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss while calling to address the threat of “raw and sustained election subversion” in upcoming elections. Key Facts. During a speech in Philadelphia, Biden took aim at Trump’s efforts to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

George P. Bush: President Biden Can’t Ignore A Law Passed By Congress To Build A Border Wall

George P. Bush, Texas Land Commissioner & candidate for Texas Attorney General, spoke to Jason Chaffetz about filing suit in federal court against the Biden Administration over not using the money appropriated by congress to finish construction on the border wall. Bush says the border situation is out of control and there is no sense of urgency from the Biden Administration. Bush said President Biden is entitled to a difference of opinion on securing the border, but he can’t look the other way and ignore the law that was passed duly by Congress. Bush also took issue with the walkout by Texas Democrats over voter reform and playing the race card calling the bill Jim Crowe 2.0. Bush says it is disgraceful they are quitting for the second time and says it is only a matter of time before Texas passes their voter reform bill.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden takes big break from habit of avoiding Trump talk

President Biden has made a habit of not talking too much about his predecessor, former President Trump . That changed big time on Tuesday, when Biden gave a spirited voting rights speech in Philadelphia. Biden didn’t mention Trump by name but repeatedly criticized the man he unseated as president, slamming him for “the big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Congressional Democrats give Biden a pass on oversight and accountability

Congressional Democrats are giving President Biden a pass when it comes to oversight and accountability, according to new research by a bipartisan think tank. The Lugar Center, a Washington-based public policy institute, released a report Monday indicating that during the first six months of the new administration, oversight has been nearly nonexistent.

