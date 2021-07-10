Cancel
Harrison, AR

Mayor Jackson proclaims July 7 as ‘Ebony Mitchell Day’

By TERRI IVIE SMITH terris@harrisondaily.com
harrisondaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Jerry Jackson held a community meeting at Camp Jack Wednesday, July 7, to honor Harrison resident Ebony Mitchell, 1st Runner Up in the Miss Arkansas Scholarship Competition. Mitchell took the title of Miss Metro in the competition and was awarded over $13,000 in scholarships. She has been competing in the Miss Arkansas Scholarship Competition throughout her high school and college years and has collected over $30,000 in scholarships after being named Miss North Central Arkansas, Miss Central Arkansas, Miss University of Central Arkansas and her latest title of Miss Metro. Besides being a talented tap dancer, Mitchell has a platform that encourages digital citizenship and online safety called A Responsible Digital You. She is the daughter of Hulene Ongola.

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

