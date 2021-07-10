Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

News from Yocum

By SUE LOWE 870-749-2583
harrisondaily.com
 5 days ago

Happy 4th of July. I went to Sunday school and church and then I came home fixed potato salad, blackberry cobbler and watermelon. Got to have watermelon for the 4th of July. Then went out to Kevin …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have...

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackberry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
Related
Jefferson County, IN953wiki.com

Local News from Thursday, July 1st, 2021

Ivy Tech will freeze tuition for the next two years. Funds support infrastructure upgrades in 33 counties, 13 cities including Warsaw. Special attention will be paid to occupant protection. Grants will fund educational support services. Conservation record this year by planting. Closed Daily. New laws regarding police policies and gun...
Silerton, TNChester County Independent

News from the Silerton Community of Chester County

The warmer months always bring people out of their caves and into the sunshine. It is so nice to see people out and about farming and fishing, tending to lawns, walking or out riding four-wheelers. This is the Silerton bustle I first came to know. I hope that everyone will have a happy Fourth of July this year celebrating in some special way.
Chipley, FLChipley Bugle

News from Chipley Library

The Chipley Library will be closed July 12-22 for installation of library shelving and furniture delivery. For in-person library services, please visit the branches in Vernon, Wausau and Sunny Hills. If you have questions during the closure, please call the Sam Mitchell Library at 850-535-1208.
Garden City, NYGarden City News

News From the Children’s Room

The Discovery Channel’s Shark week runs from Sunday, July 11 through Sunday, July 18, 2021. This week, according to Discovery, Shark Week 2021 “will take viewers to new locations to study and record new shark behaviors that have never been seen on camera before”. (parade.com/1228942/alexandra-hurtado/shark-week-2021/) The Children’s room at the...
harrisondaily.com

Wednesday July, 14, 2021

This item is available in full to subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into your subscriber account, or purchase a new subscription. If you are a digital subscriber with an active subscription, then you already have an...
Religionscttx.com

News from Paxton Methodist, July 4th

- Grace and peace from our friend and brother Jesus. Today is Independence Day, and many Americans are on the move after 14 months of being cooped up. I hope everyone has a joyful, thoughtful, and safe Fourth of July. And if you haven’t gotten your Covid vaccine, by all means get it done. It is your patriotic duty!
Healthboothbayregister.com

News & Notes from The Community Center

If you suffer from anxiety, depression, anger, are overwhelmed, or are in recovery—join our Three Principles support group. You will enjoy videos, readings, and a welcoming non-judgmental group of people who are committed to becoming more peaceful, lighthearted and joyful. The group meets weekly on Thursdays from 1-2 p.m. at the Community Center.
Atlantic, IAswiowanewssource.com

News and Notes from the Nishna Valley Family YMCA

Monday — Thursday 4:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday 4:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday 5:30 a.m. — 7 p.m. Friday 5:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m.– 4:30 p.m. Childwatch Hours. Monday — Friday 8-11:30 a.m. Weekend No Childwatch. Pool Closed. Pool...
ReligionValley News

Stop going to church

Zachary Elliot Special to Valley News With many of the quarantine restrictions beginning to lift, a lot of us are going places. We’re going to the movies, going to the beach, even going on vacation. We like going places, don’t we? You might even, on occasion, like going to church. What if I told you to stop doing that? That’s right; I want you to stop going to church. I don’t want you to stop going to the grocery store or to work. I want you to stop going to church. For some of you, those might be the sweetest words you’ve ever heard a pastor say. I mean, now you have your Sundays free to go to more places, right? Well, before you get too excited, let me help you understand what I mean. Going to church is not something you do, like going to Disneyland, the park or.
Natchitoches, LAnatchitochesparishjournal.com

Whataburger Responds to Video

The Natchitoches Whataburger has responded to the video of an incident that took place at the Natchitoches location. Below is a statement from the franchisee:. “After viewing the Facebook video of an incident that took place at our Natchitoches restaurant, we’re disheartened and disappointed by the actions of those involved. We’re in the process of gathering all the details about what happened as we determine the best course of action.” – G.V.C.S., Inc.
Harrison, ARharrisondaily.com

Caboose hauled out over weekend

It was a two-day operation to move the caboose that sat for decades beside the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce building, but the 1950-model train car has a new home. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
Entertainmentharrisondaily.com

Old Broadway pizazz collides with 2021 in 'Schmigadoon!'

NEW YORK (AP) — A pair of modern-day hikers step out of the woods and into a town where they are greeted by something strange: Suspiciously friendly residents who burst into a high-kicking, …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Religionclaytodayonline.com

Faith Walk: Closer to God

In the days of stagecoach travel in the old west, a company was hiring drivers for their stagecoach routes. The hiring was very competitive and the interview process for the candidate drivers was strenuous. One of the key questions was: For safety purposes, because many of our routes are through...
Alpena, ARharrisondaily.com

Area religious events

ALPENA — The First Baptist Church of Alpena will host the bluegrass group, Unashamed in concert on Friday, July 16. This will also celebrate the first …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
Books & Literatureharrisondaily.com

US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

1. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead) 2. “Falling” by T.J. Newman (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster) 3. “How I Saved the World” by Jesse Watters (Broadside …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
Barnesville, OHbarnesville-enterprise.com

Food giveaway planned for July 17 in Barnesville

“5 Loaves Food Ministry," an outreach ministry of the First Christian Church of Barnesville, located at 219 W Church St., announced the next scheduled food giveaway and luncheon on Saturday, July 17 from 11 a.m. to Noon. The ministry serves those in need in the Barnesville area school district. A...
Ionia, MIIonia Sentinel-Standard

Back in the day: News from June 30, 1892

LOCAL LACONICS: W. C. Page & Co. are receiving and stocking their yard with the largest assortment of best Ohio sewer pipe. Parties wanting pipe will do well to call at their office for prices. The Baptists will serve ice cream on the church lawn the evening of the Fourth....
harrisondaily.com

News from Capps

Greetings from Capps. It was a busy week last week. Two of Pastor David Grant's children were here last week getting his affairs in order after his passing last month. Jennifer and I had dinner with …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...
harrisondaily.com

News from Capps

Greetings from Capps. Hopefully, you're enjoying some fun and relaxing summer activities like going to the river or lake, fishing, riding motorcycles and overall, trying not to croak from the heat. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...

Comments / 0

Community Policy