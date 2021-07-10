07/09 Ryan’s “Muggy” Friday Night Forecast

To start our Thursday morning, we can expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures starting in the 70s and winds will be coming from the south as a light breeze, with speeds around 10-15 mph. By the early afternoon, we will be in the 80s for temperatures. Winds will increase a bit from the south around 15-20 mph, but this is temporary. We will also have plenty of sunny skies. Temperatures will hit the low to mid 90s for highs. As we get into the evening and overnight hours, we will drop our temperatures to the 60s and 70s for lows. A few clouds will stick around in the skies and winds will still be a slight bit breezy from the south around 10-15 mph. For the final day of this week, we will have partly cloudy skies with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90s and winds still coming from the south up to 15 miles per hour. This weekend looks to have a mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be hitting the mid to upper 90s for the region. Later Monday of next week, a cold front will push through the region, dropping our temperatures around 10-15 degrees for highs. Widespread showers and storms can be expected for the day Tuesday. A pocket of cooler air will stick around as we head into the middle of next week as well, giving us highs only in the 70s, which is very unusual for the middle of July in west central Texas.