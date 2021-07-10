Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

07/09 Ryan’s “Muggy” Friday Night Forecast

By Ryan Mahan
wxxv25.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo surprises in tonight’s forecast, just more hot, humid, and occasionally active weather. This afternoon was more rainy than yesterday was, slightly above average, but we’ll trend in a drier direction for the weekend. That’s not to say “dry” weather, we’ll still see a shower or two, but it will...

www.wxxv25.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muggy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Pittsburgh, PAwtae.com

Muggy tonight, rain showers on Friday

PITTSBURGH — Warm and muggy this evening. Increased threat for rain tomorrow and into the weekend with an approaching cold front. Showers and storms will be scattered Friday afternoon with main threat for heavy downpours and gusty winds. The shower threat continues over the weekend but not a complete wash out.
Environmentwxxv25.com

7/15 – Rob’s “Continued HOT” Thursday Morning Forecast

The Bermuda high-pressure is at the surface and aloft, extending westward across the Gulf Coast into east Texas early this morning. The eastern portions of the area may squeeze out one more relatively dry day today, as moisture flow will be suppressed. Better moisture will be sitting just to the west of the area, as reflected by more numerous showers/storms. Convection in the onshore flow should remain isolated to scattered, with the best coverage over the western half of the area. Most convection should once again die out around sunset.
Environmentconchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, July 15th

To start our Thursday morning, we can expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures starting in the 70s and winds will be coming from the south as a light breeze, with speeds around 10-15 mph. By the early afternoon, we will be in the 80s for temperatures. Winds will increase a bit from the south around 15-20 mph, but this is temporary. We will also have plenty of sunny skies. Temperatures will hit the low to mid 90s for highs. As we get into the evening and overnight hours, we will drop our temperatures to the 60s and 70s for lows. A few clouds will stick around in the skies and winds will still be a slight bit breezy from the south around 10-15 mph. For the final day of this week, we will have partly cloudy skies with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90s and winds still coming from the south up to 15 miles per hour. This weekend looks to have a mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be hitting the mid to upper 90s for the region. Later Monday of next week, a cold front will push through the region, dropping our temperatures around 10-15 degrees for highs. Widespread showers and storms can be expected for the day Tuesday. A pocket of cooler air will stick around as we head into the middle of next week as well, giving us highs only in the 70s, which is very unusual for the middle of July in west central Texas.
Environmentwxxv25.com

7/15 – The Chief’s “Weekend Look Ahead” Afternoon Forecasts

This afternoon though the weekend, south Mississippi will be in the middle of lower moisture to the east, higher moisture to the west. Convection in the onshore flow should remain isolated to scattered, with the best coverage over the western half of the area. Most convection should die out around sunset. As we get into Friday, the high-pressure to the east weakens and moisture levels will increase. This is likely to produce more numerous showers and storm than what we see today.
Environmentwxxv25.com

07/15 – Ryan’s “Last Drier” Thursday Night Forecast

Today was the last of the “drier” days I expect this week as more rain will develop each afternoon ahead. Still dry tonight though, with a few clouds hanging on and warmer low near 76. While tomorrow will be wetter than most this week, it still shouldn’t be any more than 40% and still predominately in the afternoon.
Manchester, NHmanchesterinklink.com

Friday’s weather: Hot and muggy with spot T-storm possible

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner. Friday’s Weather. Today heat indices may reach 97 degrees for a few...

Comments / 0

Community Policy