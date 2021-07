The Clinton County Fair will be Saturday, July 17 through Saturday, July 24, at the fairgrounds in Carlyle. Activities on Friday, July 23, include Beef Judging at 9 AM. The Jr. Livestock Auction will be at 7 PM 7:00 pm. The Clinton County Tractor Pull will be at 7 PM in the arena. Admission is $10 for adults; $5 for those 12 and under; and free for little ones under 6. Pit passes are $20. For more, visit ClintonCoFair.org or find them on Facebook.