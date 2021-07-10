Cancel
Watertown, NY

Editorial — Expenses add up: Watertown must show it can afford to maintain another asset

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, Watertown City Councilman Leonard G. Spaziani said he wanted more information about an amphitheater being proposed for Thompson Park. Council members voted to apply for up to $7.7 million through the Defense Community Infrastructure Program. Overseen by the U.S. Department of Defense, this initiative “is designed to address deficiencies in community infrastructure, supportive of a military installation, in order to enhance military value, installation resilience, and military family quality of life,” according to the program’s website.

