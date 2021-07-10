Police investigate shooting that leaves one injured on Shop Road
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Richland County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital. According to the Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to the cheap way gas station on Shop Road in Columbia around 6:20 this evening. When deputies arrived on scene, the victim who had been shot in the lower body, was already in an ambulance being transported to the hospital.www.abccolumbia.com
