Police investigate shooting that leaves one injured on Shop Road

By Rochelle Dean
abccolumbia.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColumbia, SC (WOLO) — Richland County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital. According to the Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to the cheap way gas station on Shop Road in Columbia around 6:20 this evening. When deputies arrived on scene, the victim who had been shot in the lower body, was already in an ambulance being transported to the hospital.

