Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glynn County, GA

A thank you to the county's public works department

Brunswick News
 5 days ago

During Tropical Storm Elsa our public works, police, fire, and volunteers worked through the night clearing debris and downed trees, likely while you were asleep. In our neighborhood, a very large tree was blown down by the high winds. It was fairly late in the evening, and our public works employees and Glynn County Police were there to assist in the tree’s removal at a location that was exceptionally dangerous — it was at a bend in the road, and there was very poor visibility. Thank you also to Jamie Young, a neighbor who quickly sprang into action with his chainsaw. Thanks to all.

thebrunswicknews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Glynn County, GA
Glynn County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Works Department#Volunteers#The St Simons Island
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mask mandate returns to Los Angeles as coronavirus cases rise

July 15 (Reuters) - Los Angeles County will reimpose its mask mandate this weekend in the latest sign that public health officials are struggling with an alarming rise in coronavirus cases tied to the highly contagious Delta variant. The county, home to 10 million people and the nation's second-largest city,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...

Comments / 0

Community Policy