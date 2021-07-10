A thank you to the county's public works department

During Tropical Storm Elsa our public works, police, fire, and volunteers worked through the night clearing debris and downed trees, likely while you were asleep. In our neighborhood, a very large tree was blown down by the high winds. It was fairly late in the evening, and our public works employees and Glynn County Police were there to assist in the tree’s removal at a location that was exceptionally dangerous — it was at a bend in the road, and there was very poor visibility. Thank you also to Jamie Young, a neighbor who quickly sprang into action with his chainsaw. Thanks to all.