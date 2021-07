Some new things to come check out at the Henry County Senior Center include:. •A tai chi class, which is currently happening each Tuesday and Thursday from 12:30-2 p.m. •Check out our cardio drumming — we are offering three Friday classes in July to see what the interest is. We will then look to purchase our own equipment and figure out class times if there is enough interest. The first class was July 9 at 9:30 a.m. — you need to sign up in advance since equipment is limited.