Bill Wagner, I read and smiled, enjoying your recent letter to the editor. Not that I agree or even disagree, but you’ve again shown and continue to show us what makes America so great. You’re right to speak your mind without, I pray, repercussions. But first allow me say to you and your brothers, thank you for your service to America. Being a veteran myself, it WAS an honor to serve. And to think what you did for America in that service, you shared with those who differ with you, a chance to celebrate their freedom, too. This freedom of speech has been a godsend since day one, along with the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and the three unique branches of government.