Three Great Lakes Loons hit home runs in the team's 8-2 series-opening win over the Lansing Lugnuts on Tuesday at Dow Diamond. Brandon Lewis hit his third home run in as many games to open the scoring -- hitting a 442-foot, two-run long ball to left center. Ryan Ward hit his tenth homer of the season with a solo shot in the third and Deacon Liput crushed a two-run shot for his sixth homer of the season, giving the Loons five runs via the long ball.