Reading the Greens: Buddenhagen brothers latest North Shore siblings to shine

I don’t know what to make of it. I have never, in all my years covering North Shore golf, seen such a plethora of sibling success stories on our fairways and greens as I have chronicled the last few years. From the Bass Rocks Turner brothers (James and Mark), to the Kernwood Emmerich brothers (Max, Christian, Aidan) to the Tedesco Tufts brothers (Brad and Roger), and now come the Essex County Club’s Buddenhagen brothers, Evan and Miles.