Introducing the arts

GOSHEN — A day camp at Goshen College provided local children with an introduction into the arts.

From June 7 – 24 GC hosted the creative camp for students in fourth to sixth grade. The children participated in a variety of activities, including classes in music, visual arts and theater. They also experienced special opportunities in the Goshen College TV studio, the GC Radio station, playing an Indonesian gamelan, and other activities.

“The arts focus of the camp was seen as a way to boost social-emotional learning in a year when students did not have as much opportunity to experience the arts in their schools due to COVID,” Goshen College Director of the Arts Marcia Yost said. “Due to the generosity by the Community Foundation of Elkhart County, Crossroads United Way, Goshen College, and Goshen Community Schools, there was no cost to the families of the students that participated in the camp.”