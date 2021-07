MLB The Show 21 was updated to version 1.10 today by Sony San Diego Studio. You can find the full patch notes here. MLB The Show 21 is a Major League Baseball video game developed by San Diego Studio and distributed by Sony Interactive Entertainment. It was released on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S (a first for the franchise), with digital versions co-published by MLB Advanced Media for the latter platforms. It was published on April 20, 2021 as the sixteenth installment of the MLB: The Show franchise Fernando Tats Jr. of the San Diego Padres is the cover star and at 22 years old, he is the youngest player to achieve this.