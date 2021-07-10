Cancel
Butler County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Gage, Lancaster, Saline, Saunders, Seward by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 23:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across south central Nebraska. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Butler; Gage; Lancaster; Saline; Saunders; Seward The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Lancaster County in southeastern Nebraska Seward County in southeastern Nebraska Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southern Butler County in east central Nebraska Southwestern Saunders County in east central Nebraska Northwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1125 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles east of Rising City to near Grafton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...75 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Rising City around 1130 PM CDT. Brainard around 1140 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Valparaiso, Friend, Weston, Dorchester, Crete and Wilber. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 366 and 395. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...75MPH

alerts.weather.gov

