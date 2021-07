Los Angeles County is again mandating that residents wear masks indoors as Covid-19 cases spike at an alarming rate.Officials in the nation’s most populated county say that everyone must wear a mask in indoor public spaces, regardless of their vaccination status.The rule goes back into place at 11.59pm on Saturday, according to the county’s health officer, Dr Muntu Davis.The mandate will be the same as the one lifted by California’s reopening on 15 June.Los Angeles has seen a large increase in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks, and in the week ending on Wednesday there had been a 261 per cent...