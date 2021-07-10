Letter: Why do we need alcohol at church events?
The Bible tells us Jesus got angry in the temple/church. He had a whip, he knocked over the tables and money went all over. People were to bring animals to sacrifice for their sins. However, people had animals there to make it easier for people to buy them. This temple/church was a place of prayer and worship but the people who were selling the animals were there to be helpful or make a profit? There was an article in The Sentinel about some concerts that Ridge Point Church are going to be having every other Wednesday night and you can bring your own alcohol (beer/wine) or purchase it there.www.hollandsentinel.com
