Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Letter: Why do we need alcohol at church events?

Holland Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bible tells us Jesus got angry in the temple/church. He had a whip, he knocked over the tables and money went all over. People were to bring animals to sacrifice for their sins. However, people had animals there to make it easier for people to buy them. This temple/church was a place of prayer and worship but the people who were selling the animals were there to be helpful or make a profit? There was an article in The Sentinel about some concerts that Ridge Point Church are going to be having every other Wednesday night and you can bring your own alcohol (beer/wine) or purchase it there.

www.hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Restaurants#Animals#Ridge Point Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Drinks
Related
ReligionDesiring God

The Best-Known Hymn in History

Praise Father, Son, and Holy Ghost. These 25 words, known to many around the world today as “The Doxology,” comprise what is likely the single best-known verse of all Christian hymnology and poetry. On the surface, these lyrics are surprisingly modest and memorable. Few of us remember first hearing them,...
ReligionSidney Herald

When all else fails, quote Hezekiah 3:12...or maybe not

My favorite Bible verse to quote, and I use that term loosely, is Hezekiah 3:12. The reason is simple. It doesn’t exist. In fact, the Bible doesn’t even have a book called Hezekiah, despite the fact that it sounds like it should. I do not even have a quote for...
ReligionValley News

Stop going to church

Zachary Elliot Special to Valley News With many of the quarantine restrictions beginning to lift, a lot of us are going places. We’re going to the movies, going to the beach, even going on vacation. We like going places, don’t we? You might even, on occasion, like going to church. What if I told you to stop doing that? That’s right; I want you to stop going to church. I don’t want you to stop going to the grocery store or to work. I want you to stop going to church. For some of you, those might be the sweetest words you’ve ever heard a pastor say. I mean, now you have your Sundays free to go to more places, right? Well, before you get too excited, let me help you understand what I mean. Going to church is not something you do, like going to Disneyland, the park or.
Religioninspiringtips.com

10 Obvious Signs God Wants You to be Single

Many Christians wonder how to know if God’s will for them is to get married or just enjoy singlehood. Or they are confused whether which one can glorify God more. God values marriage (Ephesians 5:22-23), and He has intended most people to marry to build a family and populate the earth. Thus, godly marriage is glorifying to Him.
ReligionArgus Observer Online

Rev. Roy Delia: The coming world ruler

“And in the latter time … a king of fierce countenance, and understanding dark sentences, shall stand up. And his power shall be mighty, but not by his own power: and he shall destroy wonderfully, and shall prosper, and practise … And through his policy also he shall cause craft to prosper in his hand; and he shall magnify himself in his heart, and by peace shall destroy many: he shall also stand up against the Prince of princes; but he shall be broken without hand” (Daniel 8:23-25). “And all that dwell upon the earth shall worship him, whose names are not written in the book of life of the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world” (Revelation 13:8).
Religionelizabethton.com

The Bible gives the answers, though many find its truth unacceptable

Dear Rev. Graham: Does the Bible really reflect what’s going on in the world? My friends say that talk about an antichrist is a lie designed by religious people to make others think they won’t go to Heaven unless they believe in God. — B.W. Dear B.W.: The Bible says...
Accidentsarcamax.com

What is the truth?

Q: There is a lot said about people of faith, yet I have many friends who say they have faith but they cannot identify “faith in what or in whom.” Some say it is just believing that there is a greater power than mankind. What is the truth? — P.F.
Religionbluemountaineagle.com

Put on 'the full armor of God' each day

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. In the Bible, the book of Ephesians (6:10-17) encourages us to be “strong in the Lord and in His mighty power” and that we should “put on the full armor of God” so that we can take a stand against the “devil’s schemes.”
Fargo, NDINFORUM

Letter: We need people

Within days we have heard North Dakota has a serious shortage of workers, and that the governor is sending troops to the border to prevent people from coming into this country!. Every state has a worker shortage issue. At a recent Chamber of Commerce event, the lack of people for...
ReligionPosted by
The Independent

‘We didn’t want to be in the news’: Pastor pleas for ‘mercy’ after 125 in his ‘masks optional’ summer camp get Covid

A pastor in Texas has spoken out after at least 125 of his congregation - including children - became infected with coronavirus following a student ministry camp that was reportedly mask-optional. Pastor Bruce Wesley of Clear Creek Community Church posted a video of his prayer for God to heal his sick congregation. "Lord, we didn't want to be in the news, at least not for this, maybe for serving or some extreme generosity, but not this," he said. "So we ask for your mercy. We ask for your healing for all of those who became sick with this virus and...
ReligionRecord-Herald

Why do we live the Amish lifestyle?

“How do you do it?” you ask. I know our culture is dramatically not the same as the majority of you. I enjoy your questions about our lifestyle and even more about our belief system. If you ask about the Amish lifestyle, I can only speak for our community. There...
Verona, WIunifiednewsgroup.com

Letter: Young children don't need sexuality lessons

My family and I have enjoyed the Verona Public Library and all it has to offer for many years. We love the summer reading program for children. The Library continues to provide amazing opportunities that help myself, my children and our whole community grow, learn and have fun reading. As...
Oskaloosa, IAOskaloosa Herald

LETTER: Do we appreciate our country enough?

As the 4th of July looms closer, let us stop and ask ourselves one question: Do we appreciate our country enough?. This is such an important question for us as Americans. It's so important to remember all that our country has done for us, all the people who have given their lives for our nation. We have the rights we have because of them. I have seen a growing problem with my generation, and that is the fact that we don't respect our country enough. We are not patriotic enough.
Religionbahaiteachings.org

Why Do We Have Religion?

In the early 1900s, a Baha’i asked Abdu’l-Baha, one of the Baha’i Faith’s central figures, why good people need religion. “Those who are blessed with good actions and universal benevolence, who have praiseworthy characteristics, who act with love and kindness toward all creatures, who care for the poor, and who strive to establish universal peace—what need have they of the divine teachings?” she asked.
Jamul, CAsdrostra.com

Marijuana, Christianity and Jamul

I attended a fundraiser last week for an area elected official. During the event an individual I know to be a sincere Christ follower made the following public comment to the legislator. “Thank you for keeping pot shops out of Jamul.”. Her comment saddened me. While I applaud the activism...
Religionministrymatters.com

Is the Bible Inerrant and Infallible?

Many Christians speak of the Bible as “inerrant and infallible.” “Inerrant” means simply “without error,” or some would say “incapable of error.” “Infallible” is from the Latin in, meaning “not,” and fallere, meaning “deceive.” “Infallible” would then mean that the Bible does not deceive or, more commonly, that it is incapable of being wrong. To say that the Bible is inerrant and infallible is to say that it contains no mistakes. Some have replaced “inerrant and infallible” with the phrase “totally true and trustworthy.” Because these words have become a kind of litmus test for some Christians regarding the orthodoxy of one’s faith, this is an important question.
SocietyCanton Repository

Letter to the Editor: We need to turn the current maelstrom around

Our nation is experiencing moral decay (crime, violence, incivility). Detailing any of it is not necessary; we see it every day in the newspaper and every evening on the national news, and may have personally experienced it in some form. Over two centuries ago, we were warned of the cost...
Effingham, ILEffingham Daily News

Letter to the Editor: We need to return to God

This nation is the greatest nation on earth because it acknowledged God. As a nation we have gotten away from God. That’s why we have trouble. With God we have peace and order and love for one another. We need to return to God. Loy Cash, Effingham.
Religionarcamax.com

Is the unknown god the god that other religions pray to?

Q: I heard a Bible teacher tell about a god in the Bible called the unknown god. Is this perhaps the god that other religions pray to? — I.W. A: The Apostle Paul stood before the people of the great city of Athens and directed their attention to the unknown God. He had been walking through the city observing the customs of the people.

Comments / 0

Community Policy