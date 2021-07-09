Shin Megami Tensei V for Nintendo Switch Gets New Trailer Showing Rangda & New Gameplay Showing Demon Skills
Atlus is continuing to release lots of new trailers focusing on the over 200+ demons of its upcoming JRPG Shin Megami Tensei V. We get to see the recurring Rangda demon in action, following the previous videos we saw over the past few days featuring Jack Frost, Fionn mac Cumhaill, Amanozako, Angel, Daimon, Mermaid, Mandrake, Arioch, Kumbhanda, Feng Huang, Inugami, Turdak, Fafnir, Mothman, Lilim, Futsunushi, Sraosha, Genbu, Uriel, Orobas, Girimehkala, and Horus.twinfinite.net
