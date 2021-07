On July 2, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team kicked of the Festival of FUTball (FOF) Summer Stars promo. In addition to a new Objectives challenge, the FIFA team released a brand new Squad Building Challenge, with a 93 OVR Xherdan Shaqiri set as the prize. So, how can you add the Swiss midfielder to your collection? Let’s go over the requirements, plus solutions that can help you out.