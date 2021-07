So we know beyond a shadow of a doubt that Endwalker will add new tricks to every job in Final Fantasy XIV. We don’t know what just yet, but it’s a given that we’re going to get another slate of new abilities, and it’s probably going to be a grand total of five for each job just like always. These things have a certain cadence, after all. And yes, some of these things will likely just be potency increases or traits that tie into new mechanics, but there are still likely to be some new abilities in the mix there.