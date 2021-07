The Milwaukee Brewers returned back home to American Family Field on Thursday night to begin a four-game series with the Cincinnati Reds, and the offense got off to quick start to set the tone for this game. Adrian Houser stranded the bases loaded in the top half of the inning, then the hitters put pressure on Tyler Mahle right away. Luis Urias led off with a walk, then Christian Yelich was hit by a pitch. Willy Adames grounded into a fielder’s choice, but Omar Narvaez walked to load the bases. An infield single by Avisail Garcia scored the game’s first run, then a bases-loaded walk by On-Base Jace Peterson forced in another, and it was 2-0 Brewers at the end of the first inning.