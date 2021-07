If you love mecha from anime, Bandai Namco just announced one of your new favorite games. The game is called Super Robot Wars 30 and it brings giant robots from various anime titles together in a battle for the best. Previous titles have been tactical RPGs and I expect this one to be the same. 22 iconic anime are featured in Super Robot Wars 30 with five anime new to the game franchise (The King of Kings: GaoGaiGar VS Betterman, The Brave Police J-Decker, Majestic Prince Knight’s & Magic, Mazinkaiser (INFINITISM), and SSSS.GRIDMAN). A new gameplay system is being put into place called ‘Tactical・Area・Select’ and the AUTO Battle feature will help fans who want to focus more on the graphics and animations. This sounds absolutely incredible. You can play Super Robot Wars 30 on PC (via Steam) starting on October 28 in the Americas. Here’s a list of anime titles featured in the game: