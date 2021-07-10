Boston Red Sox Notebook: Kiké Hernandez sets tone with another lead-off home run, Chris Sale to throw Saturday in Florida
BOSTON — Kiké Hernández is moving toward rarified leadoff air in the Red Sox record book. Hernández hit his fifth leadoff home run this season tying him for third-most in a single season in franchise history with Dwight Evans (1985). Mookie Betts is next on the ladder with six in 2016, while Nomar Garciaparra’s team record on seven in 1997 isn’t far off.www.masslive.com
