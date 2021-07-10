Zac Brown Band & Sam Hunt To Play Welcome Back STL Concert

Summer is here! And one of the most popular events of the summer is just around the corner--the Great Jones County Fair. Get ready for more amazing acts to celebrate summer. Zac Brown Band will be taking the stage at the Great Jones County Fair in Monticello on Saturday, July 24, and we want to send you there! 98.1 KHAK is giving away a 4-pack of track tickets to see the band later this month at the fair. So get your friends together, enter to win and get ready for an incredible show.