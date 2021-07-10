Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Several matches announced for the next episode of Raw

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Posted by 
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The process of WWE's approach to the Pay Per View of Money in the Bank continues with several matches already announced for the event and the company of Vince McMahon who is working to better prepare the public's return to the shows. A year with no audience and shows forced...

www.wrestling-world.com

Comments / 0

Wrestling World

Wrestling World

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling World is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of wrestling. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the wrestling world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Wrestling World the number one wrestling destination in the world.

 https://www.wrestling-world.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Humberto Carrillo
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Vince Mcmahon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Next Episode#The Matches#Wwe Raw#Monday Night Raw#Combat#Bank#Thunderdome#Yuengling Center#Wwe Raw#Viking#The Tag Team Match#Omos#Roman Reigns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE Superstar Expecting Another Child With Wife

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali and his wife Uzma are expecting their next child in December of this year. Ali took to Twitter today to announce the pregnancy. “new addition to the crew december 2021 iA,” he wrote, attaching a photo with his wife, and an ultrasound photo. Ali and his...
WWEPosted by
The Spun

WWE Announces Wrestler Passed Away Earlier This Week

On Thursday, the WWE had heartbreaking news to announce regarding Del Wilkes, who was known as The Patriot in the wrestling community. He unfortunately passed away at the age of 59. “WWE is saddened to learn that Del Wilkes, known to WWE fans as The Patriot, has passed away at...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AJ Styles ‘Knocked Out Cold’ By Top WWE Star

WWE star AJ Styles recently recalled how Samoa Joe had once had legitimately choked him out with his Coquina Clutch submission move during a match. Joe recently made an appearance on last week’s episode of Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast. Speaking about his submission move, Coquina Clutch, he joked that he enjoyed executing the move on Styles because he likes the smell of his hair. Michelle McCool Phone Call To AJ Styles Leaks.
WWEnewsbrig.com

What is the age difference between Sable and Brock Lesnar?

Brock Lesnar married Sable after meeting her during his WWE run in the early-2000s. Sable was ten years older than Lesnar, but the two fell in love with each other and decided to marry. Currently, Brock Lesnar is 43 years old, while Sable is 53. When the two met each...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Shows Off ‘New Partner’ To WWE Fans?

The WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks had scripted history with their match on Night One of WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view. They became the first women to compete in a singles match and headline WrestleMania, and Sasha may now be teaming with Bianca if the red carpet is any indication.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns ‘Removed’ From WWE Smackdown

Another edition of WWE SmackDown is in the books and the show this week was without it’s WWE Universal Champion – ‘The Head of the Table’ and current Universal Champion – Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman would give a glimmer on reasoning of why Reigns was removed from this week’s show by stating that his client ‘operates on his own time’. Twitter user PrinceWatercress documented the exchange that Heyman had with ‘Main Event’ Jimmy Uso during the show from Friday. Did Jimmy Uso ‘break character’ with Roman Reigns?
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Randy Orton Real Reason For ‘Missing’ Raw Leaks

Ring Announcer & Correspondent for WWE 205 Live Samantha Irvin gave a backhanded compliment to ‘The Original Bro’ and former WWE United States Champion – Matt Riddle. During tonight’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Riddle went to WWE official Adam Pearce and Sonja Deville where he presented a note that was ‘written’ by ‘The Viper’ Randy Orton, who was injured. In reality, the note was written by Riddle himself, as cleverly shown with the hand drawn viper snake in the corner of the letter. These Matt Riddle sad WWE text messages just leaked.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

WWE Releases Six More Wrestlers

Even more down. One of the biggest stories of the year has been WWE’s huge round of cuts. WWE has let dozens of wrestlers go from the company, with some of them being fairly high profile names. Almost no one on the roster has been immune to what has been happening though and that has made for some big shakeups. There were even more of them today and the list keeps growing.
RelationshipsWrestling-edge.com

Becky Lynch New Name After Wedding Leaks

WWE recently confirmed the news that WWE stars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have tied the knot. It is to be noted that Becky Lynch’s real name is Rebecca Quinn and Seth Rollins’ is Colby Lopez, so thereby her new real name will be Rebecca Lopez. Becky Lynch and Seth...
WWEMovieWeb

Mr. Wonderful Remembered as Hulk Hogan and the Wrestling World Pay Tribute to Paul Orndorff

The legends of pro wrestling are banding together to say goodbye to WWE Hall of Famer Paul Orndorff. Known to wrestling fans worldwide as "Mr. Wonderful," Paul Orndorff sadly passed away on Monday following a recent dementia diagnosis at the age of 71. Many fans have been left in mourning in the wake of the news, and those who knew Ondorff and had even performed with him in the ring are feeling especially heartbroken.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Not Returning To The Ring Anytime Soon

Rain check? It can be very frustrating to see a wrestler appear so promising and then have everything fall apart for one reason or another. This could be anything from an injury to storyline issues to a personal situation, but what matters at the end is that they are out of the ring for whatever reason. That is the case with a certain WWE star and it might be even longer before we see a return.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt ‘Homeless’ WWE Rumor Leaks

The Fiend remains one of the most unique characters to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. Bray Wyatt’s latest iteration made its in-ring debut back at 2019’s SummerSlam pay-per-view again Finn Balor, where he won in a squash match. However, his booking since then has been panned by many fans. Particularly him losing to Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown last year. He would lose to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 in a singles match after being betrayed by Alexa Bliss. He has not been seen on WWE television since then. Bray Wyatt could be losing The Fiend to a big name in WWE.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss Makes Bold Offer To Fired WWE Star

WWE Alexa Bliss has been doing a remarkable job since undergoing her gimmick transformation. She apparently possesses supernatural powers and used it often in her matches and different segments. Though, she has got mixed reactions from the fans, her old good friend seems to be enjoying her work. Westin Blake,...
WWEPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Jimmy Uso and who is his wife?

JIMMY and his twin brother Jay Uso form the WWE tag team The Usos on the Smackdown brand. The twins are the sons of former WWE superstar and Hall of Famer Rikishi. Jonathan Fatu, best known by his in-ring name Jimmy Uso, is one-half of the WWE tag team The Usos.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Splits Up’ WWE Couple?

The NXT Champion Karrion Kross and her manager Scarlett have been a dominant force on the black and gold brand. But as the situation stands, Vince McMahon is eyeing to split them as Scarlett is closing on for an in-ring tryout, while Kross will get a main roster call-up. Karrion...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Jon Moxley To Return With Fired WWE Stars

AEW star Jon Moxley is currently IWGP United States Champion in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). The promotion has recently announced its first event in the United States in over a year which was planned to take place early but go delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jon Moxley will...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Returning With Former WWE Champion?

The former WWE star Daniel Bryan is currently not under the contract of the company. He was last seen on Friday Night SmackDown before being ‘banished’ from the It seems he could head to Monday Night Raw should he return. Daniel Bryan will return at Raw?. The WWE Champion Bobby...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Top Champion Going To New Company?

Bobby Lashley, the current WWE Champion had a career in MMA ans he is not unknown to the world of that sport. He has been away from combat sports but it is noted he is not ruling out a return to it. Bobby Lashley considering a return to MMA?. Fightful...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Jimmy Uso Arrested During WWE Show?

WWE star Jimmy Uso was arrested last night (Monday) on the charge of DUI. He was released from jail this morning after a bail of $500 was paid. Some reports state how WWE have reacted so far. However, It is still too early for that at this point. Dana Brooke Is Marrying Surprising Boxer.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Hiring Bobby Lashley Girlfriend?

The Hurt Business has truly proven itself to be one of the most dominant factions in the history of WWE as Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin and MVP have shown the professional wrestling world that they mean business, before Shelton and Cedric were removed. The group started with Bobby Lashley and the rest joined in afterwards. MVP is to be credited for the success of the faction as all the members were floundering on the main roster until they formed the group. Bobby Lashley also successfully defended his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on Night One of WrestleMania 37. Bobby Lashley also successfully retained his WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash as well. Bobby Lashley was also banned from a WWE match recently.

Comments / 0

Community Policy