Sonoma, CA

Major transformation unveiled at the Lodge at Sonoma

By Tabnie Dozier
KOLO TV Reno
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSONOMA, CA. (KOLO) - As travel continues to rebound, you are invited to the heart of Wine Country as the Lodge at Sonoma is unveiling a major transformation. All guest rooms, suites and cottages have been redesigned. Leaders say the intentional design that honors the attention to craft that Sonoma embodies. “The Lodge at Sonoma’s design goes beyond the physical product,” says Tom Healy, Chief Operating Officer at Diamond Rock Hospitality Company. “While Sonoma is known for producing some of the world’s most incredible wines, our strategy with the design was to bring the rich heritage of the destination to life, not just through the product but also through authentic experiences, history and local flavor. Our goal is that our guests leave having created lifetime memories that capture the deeply rooted spirit of Sonoma – from picturesque vineyards to rich culinary experiences and more.”

www.kolotv.com

