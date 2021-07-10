Storms, some strong, a possibility throughout the weekend

Today starts out with partly cloudy skies but clouds will increase through the afternoon. There is a chance for a couple of showers to clip Berrien co early. Most of the storms move in this afternoon and could be strong with gusty wind and heavy rain. The scattered storms continue on and off through Friday. Both days, heavy rain will be the biggest threat as it could lead to localized flooding once again. Despite a lingering shower Saturday morning, it's nice and dry over the weekend and through much of next week!