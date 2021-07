The AGWSR Cougar season ended at 15-15 Friday night in Collins. But it was a loss they could take with it coming at the end of a season filled with growing pains. And the 6-2 loss did come against the third-ranked Collins-Maxwell Spartans. The last time they played, AGWSR three seniors were freshman. One of them, Alyssa Hames, got the only hit then in the Class 1A State Championship title game.