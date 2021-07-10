Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chariton County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Chariton, Linn, Macon, Randolph, Sullivan by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Chariton; Linn; Macon; Randolph; Sullivan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN CHARITON RANDOLPH...LINN...SOUTH CENTRAL SULLIVAN AND SOUTHERN MACON COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 AM CDT At 1128 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Browning to near Woodlawn. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Moberly, Macon, Brookfield, Marceline, Huntsville, Bevier, Bucklin, Meadville, Laclede, Clark, Callao, Cairo, Linneus, Browning, New Cambria, Purdin, Renick, Jacksonville, Clifton Hill and Rothville. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for north central Missouri.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marceline, MO
City
Callao, MO
City
Randolph, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Macon, MO
City
Laclede, MO
County
Linn County, MO
City
Clifton Hill, MO
County
Chariton County, MO
City
Clark, MO
City
Renick, MO
City
Moberly, MO
County
Sullivan County, MO
City
Huntsville, MO
City
Linn, MO
City
Jacksonville, MO
County
Macon County, MO
County
Randolph County, MO
City
Sullivan, MO
City
Bucklin, MO
City
Brookfield, MO
City
Meadville, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Chariton Linn#Woodlawn#Laclede Clark#Tornado Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hails 'transformative' child tax credit payments

President Biden on Thursday hailed the expanded child tax credit as a “transformative” achievement that would offer needed relief for families and made the case for Congress to further extend the payments in forthcoming legislation. In remarks from the White House, Biden said the payments would spur the largest one-year...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Haitian presidential guard leader detained

The head of security at Haiti’s presidential palace has been detained by police amid the ongoing probe into Haitian President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination, local police and justice officials said Thursday. The Washington Post reported that Dimitri Hérard had been taken into custody, citing confirmation from a Haitian prosecutor, a spokesperson...
Congress & CourtsCNN

Liberals struggle with Breyer's refusal to retire

Washington (CNN) — Justice Stephen Breyer's latest signal, in comments made exclusively to CNN, that he is not yet ready to retire from the Supreme Court is angering progressive advocates and leading legal observers to wonder whether the left's pressure campaign on Breyer backfired. For months, liberal groups have called...

Comments / 0

Community Policy