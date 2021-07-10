Special Weather Statement issued for Chariton, Linn, Macon, Randolph, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Chariton; Linn; Macon; Randolph; Sullivan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN CHARITON RANDOLPH...LINN...SOUTH CENTRAL SULLIVAN AND SOUTHERN MACON COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 AM CDT At 1128 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Browning to near Woodlawn. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Moberly, Macon, Brookfield, Marceline, Huntsville, Bevier, Bucklin, Meadville, Laclede, Clark, Callao, Cairo, Linneus, Browning, New Cambria, Purdin, Renick, Jacksonville, Clifton Hill and Rothville. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for north central Missouri.