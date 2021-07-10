Special Weather Statement issued for Graham by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 23:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Graham SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN GRAHAM COUNTY UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT At 1122 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Hill City, moving southeast at 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hill City.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0