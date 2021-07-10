Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Fillmore, Hamilton, Nuckolls, Thayer, Webster, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 23:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Fillmore; Hamilton; Nuckolls; Thayer; Webster; York The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Clay County in south central Nebraska Nuckolls County in south central Nebraska Southeastern Webster County in south central Nebraska York County in east central Nebraska Southeastern Hamilton County in south central Nebraska Fillmore County in south central Nebraska Thayer County in south central Nebraska * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1129 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near McCool Junction to near Carleton to near Bostwick, moving east at 75 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Bruning, Belvidere and Strang around 1135 PM CDT. Alexandria and Ohiowa around 1140 PM CDT. Byron around 1145 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Chester and Hubbell. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 331 and 365. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH