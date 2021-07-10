Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Republic by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 23:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Republic A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR REPUBLIC COUNTY At 1125 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles northeast of Exeter to near Esbon, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters measured 59 mph winds northwest of Hebron, Nebraska. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Belleville, Scandia, Courtland, Cuba, Norway, Republic, Munden, Narka and Agenda. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...70MPH