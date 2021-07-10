Severe Weather Statement issued for Goshen, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 20:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Goshen; Platte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GOSHEN AND SOUTHERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 1029 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Chugcreek to 7 miles west of Bordeaux, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wheatland, Chugwater, Chugcreek, Lakeview North, Bordeaux, Westview Circle, Y-O Ranch, Grayrocks Reservoir and Slater. This includes Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 53 and 84. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH