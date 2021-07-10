Special Weather Statement issued for Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, East Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 14:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; East Valley; Fountain Hills, East Mesa; Mazatzal Mountains; Northwest Pinal County; Pinal, Superstition Mountains; Rio Verde, Salt River; Southeast Valley, Queen Creek; Superior; Tonto Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR GILA...MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES UNTIL 1000 PM MST At 917 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Queen Valley to near Florence Junction to 8 miles northeast of Florence. Movement was west at 15 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Mesa, Apache Junction, Florence, Coolidge, Superior, Gold Canyon, Queen Creek, La Palma, Gold Camp, Lost Dutchman State Park, Goldfield, San Tan Valley, Florence Junction, Queen Valley, Superstition Mountains, Apache Lake, Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport, Boyce Thompson Arboretum, San Tan Mountain Park and Randolph. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 190 and 235. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 125 and 141. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 30 and 35.