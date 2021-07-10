Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Pottawattamie, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 23:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harrison; Mills; Montgomery; Pottawattamie; Shelby The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa Northern Mills County in southwestern Iowa Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa Southeastern Harrison County in southwestern Iowa Southern Shelby County in southwestern Iowa * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1130 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles north of Underwood to 4 miles east of Walnut, moving south at 35 mph. HAZARD...65 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Walnut around 1135 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Treynor and Elliott. This includes Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 8 and 48. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...65MPH