Cortland, NY

Obituary of Sheree J. Lateer

wxhc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheree J. Lateer, 66 of Cortland, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on July 5, 2021. Born, April 13, 1955, Sheree grew up in Marathon, N.Y. She was predeceased by her son; Shane Ondrako and her mother; Phyllis J. Ketchum, Sheree is survived by her daughters; Sarah and Samantha Peters of Stillwater, Penn., her father, Ernest (Lori) Lateer of Pasadena, Calif., her loving sisters; Sheryl Shufelt and Shelley (George) Massery of Cortland, N.Y. and many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.

www.wxhc.com

Comments / 0

