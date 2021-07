PUBLIC NOTICE OF MEETING OF PARK COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION. Notice is hereby given that between July 2, 2021 and July 30, 2021, the Park County Board of County Commissioners, acting as the County Board of Equalization (CBOE), will review the assessment roll of all taxable property located in the County of Park, as prepared by the Assessor, and hear appeals from determinations of the Assessor. The meetings will be held in the Commissioners’ regular meeting room, located at 856 Castello Avenue, Fairplay, Colorado. Hearings will be concluded by the Board no later than the close of business on July 29, 2021 (C.R.S. 39-8-107 (2)).