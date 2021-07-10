The Blue Ridge Free Clinic

James Muller (name changed to protect privacy) is a 48-year-old laborer who does not have a stable home. He is not homeless and does not like being unemployed, but COVID-19 in 2020 left him living in the basement of his sister’s house in Harrisonburg. In April 2020 the Remote Area Medical clinic came to Rockingham County fairgrounds. James had two broken teeth. One of these was starting to really hurt. He decided to visit RAM to have his teeth extracted.