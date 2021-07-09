Obituary of Gary Dean Shipman

Gary D. Shipman, MD, beloved husband of Barbara and friend to many, passed away into the arms of the Lord on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Gary was born on June 26, 1934, in Bakersfield, California to Odos D. and Jean Shipman. He attended Williams School, Washington Junior High and was a proud graduate of East Bakersfield High School, class of 1952. Upon graduation, he attended Biola (Bible Institute of Los Angeles) and the Church of the Open Door where he made many lifelong friends.