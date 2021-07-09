Taste of Buffalo presented by Tops Markets

Tops Markets has been the presenting sponsor of the Taste of Buffalo for 18 years. Emily talks with Kathy Sautter, Tops Markets public and media relations. She says some of the tasty things you can try at the Tops tent include fresh fruit if you are trying to stay little healthier, but if you want to be a little more indulgent they have some fresh baked brownies as well as Italian sausage with peppers and onions and corn on the cob.