Electronic Dance Music – An Overview

Dubstep is a popular genre of electronic dance music, which originally originated in South London in the mid-2000s. It is normally characterised by extremely sparse, syncopated, kick drum rhythms with prominent percussive frequencies. The lead sample is repeatedly played back at certain points in a song; however, it is often distorted. This type of music was originally created as a way for artists to add character to their music. Dubstep was first recorded in the studios of producers such as Diplo and Russel Simmons. Over time the style has developed into a full-fledged musical movement.

