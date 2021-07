Bill Cosby's attorney has issued a statement in response to a civil lawsuit brought on by high-powered attorney Gloria Allred. "With the reversal of Mr. Cosby’s conviction, his legal team, led by Jennifer Bonjean of the Bonjean Law Group, now turns its attention to the civil lawsuit brought by Gloria Allred on behalf of her client Judy Huth. Since Mr. Cosby’s release from prison and the dismissal of all charges against him, Ms. Allred has been hard at work giving press statements about the alleged merits of her client’s 45-year-old allegations. Ms. Bonjean looks forward to fighting the case in the courthouse where it matters - rather than at press conferences on the courthouse stairs where it doesn’t," Cosby's attorney Jennifer Bonjean's statement reads.