Do you struggle to find ways to exercise? Motivation is one of the hardest things we deal with in our health and fitness journey and that will probably never change. Motivation is a constant struggle, a constant fight, and typically ends with us looking back and wondering what went wrong. It looks different for everyone, which is why I believe it is one of the hardest aspects of fitness. If there is one thing I want you to take away from this article it’s that what motivates you will not necessarily be what motivates your neighbor. Look at your life, desires, passions, likes and dislikes. They are vastly different from the person next to you so why would you think your motivation would be the same?