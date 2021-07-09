Celebrity mixologist with a cocktail recipe using T-Mobile 5Gin

Celebrate America’s birthday with some festive & fun cocktail recipes, including one from Ina Garten!. This year’s Fourth of July celebrations will hopefully be a little more *free* than last year’s, with COVID-19 cases on the decline and vaccinations on the up and up! Whether you’re celebrating on the beach, at a backyard BBQ, or a rooftop pool, the libations should be flowing freely! Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up ten refreshing and festive cocktail recipes for you to cook up this weekend. You’ll be a fan-favorite at the party by serving up one of these delicious drinks!