Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Celebrity mixologist with a cocktail recipe using T-Mobile 5Gin

WKBW-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Sandoval, celebrity mixologist is making cocktails and celebrating T-Mobile the nation’s fastest 5G Network. He says it covers 300 million people in the U.S; that’s almost everybody in the country. They are celebrating this moment by creating a cocktail using ultra-capacity 5Gin as well as the extended range 5 Ginger Beer. He has combined these products to create the Magenta Squeeze. Tom shows us how you can make your own Magenta Squeeze. He says it is the perfect cocktail for the summer.

www.wkbw.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Mobile#Mixologist#5g#Mobil#Canada#T Mobil#Wifi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Food & DrinksHGTV

Ranch Water Cocktail Recipe

Topo Chico mineral water (and, yes, purists insist on this particular brand) good quality blanco tequila (or mezcal) Legend has it that ranchers in West Texas would amble into their local watering hole and cool off with a refreshing glass of chilled Topo Chico, topped with a splash of blanco tequila and fresh-squeezed lime. Over time, the uber-easy and equally uber-refreshing cocktail caught on and began spreading first throughout all of Texas, then recently, the rest of the U.S.
Technologyfoxbaltimore.com

T-Mobile celebrates its 5G network with 5G drinks

(WBFF) – T-Mobile is serving up drinks with its new spirits. Tom Sandoval, star of Bravo’s hit show Vanderpump Rules, reveals how T-Mobile is using 5Ginger Beer and 5Gin to celebrate its 5G network and the start of summer.
Los Angeles, CAlacucinaitaliana.com

Meet the Italian Mixologist Behind Some of LA’s Best Cocktails

Vincenzo Marianella is perhaps best known for Copa d’Oro, the stylish cocktail bar he ran near Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade that closed in early 2019 after a decade in business. He was also the opening bartender at Hollywood fine dining destination Providence and worked at the exclusive Doheny in Downtown Los Angeles before founding MyMixology. With his company, he’s consulted on programs including SHOREbar and Fia in Santa Monica and currently runs Forma’s inspired cocktail program in Venice.
Recipesmensjournal.com

6 Refreshing Mojito Recipes That Reinvent the Classic Cocktail

Minty and fizzy, mojitos are refreshing cocktails well-suited to warm-weather drinking. Ordering a round of may not be the best move at a busy bar. That’s why we’ve put together a list of make-at-home mojito recipes that reinvent the classic Cuban cocktail. These are perfect for drinking on your porch...
RecipesPosted by
HollywoodLife

10 Patriotic 4th Of July Cocktail Recipes For Your Independence Day Celebrations

Celebrate America’s birthday with some festive & fun cocktail recipes, including one from Ina Garten!. This year’s Fourth of July celebrations will hopefully be a little more *free* than last year’s, with COVID-19 cases on the decline and vaccinations on the up and up! Whether you’re celebrating on the beach, at a backyard BBQ, or a rooftop pool, the libations should be flowing freely! Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up ten refreshing and festive cocktail recipes for you to cook up this weekend. You’ll be a fan-favorite at the party by serving up one of these delicious drinks!
RecipesPosted by
The Independent

10 best cocktail recipe books for creating tantalizing tinctures

Making a great cocktail is harder than it looks. Ice shape, shaking technique, timing – they all play a part in the final serve and if you don’t get it quite right, the result can be a sickly, watery messy. Do get it right, however, and the drinking experience is ethereal; after all, there’s a reason why people splash out big bucks at cocktail bars.So, it’s time to raise the bar (ahem) and up your cocktail-making game. Learn to make the perfect margarita for date night or whip up a round of crowd-pleasing mojitos for your mates – all you...
Food & Drinksaustinfoodmagazine.com

Aba’s Frozen Cocktail Recipe

Happy hours outings at Aba is meant to be shared by groups of at least 4 to 5 people at a time. It’s time to round up your crew to enjoy housemade watering cans that include their refreshing craft cocktails like:. Shady Beach: Grey Goose Strawberry & lemongrass, pineapple, ginger,...
Recipesmomtrends.com

Our Favorite Sweet Strawberry Cocktail Recipes

I'm a simple girl (and, no that's not meant to be an oxymoron). I like my libations clean, strong, and slightly sweet. One of my favorite cocktail ingredients: fresh strawberries. Muddle one up and throw it into just about any spiked drink, and I'm one very happy—and hopefully buzzed—lady. I'm sharing my nine favorite recipes for sweet strawberry cocktails.
RecipesDemocrat-Herald

5 recipes to celebrate National Mac and Cheese Day

July 14 is National Mac and Cheese Day. Celebrate with these recipes for five variations of the classic dish. That boxed mac and cheese from the grocery store can’t compare to preparing homemade mac and cheese. Sure, you can make the boxed stuff in a few minutes, maybe add a few unexpected ingredients that go great in mac and cheese, and you'll have an easy dinner on those busy weeknights. But why settle for processed cheese and stale noodles when you can achieve the most flavorful and creamiest mac and cheese with this recipe?
Recipesla-story.com

Celebrating National Tequila Day: 7/24! Pick from 7 Cocktail Recipes!

Combine all liquid ingredients in shaker tin. hake roughly 20 seconds to fully combine ingredients. Using a lime wedge, wet rim of glass (preferably only the outside edge) and dip into spiced salt. Strain shaken ingredients over fresh ice in rimmed glass. Crisp cucumber combines with a subtle vegetal taste...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which,...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Newsweek

Former Disney World Worker Reveals What Happens When Someone Dies in the Resort

A video shared on TikTok has sparked discussion over whether or not visitors are "allowed" to die at Disney parks and resorts. TikTok user @tcruznc, real name Tom Cruz, shared an anecdote with his followers on June 9 from his time working at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Cruz alleges that a co-worker told him "no one dies at Disney," after they transported a man off the premises.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Daily Mail

One-hour flight from Las Vegas to California turned into a 17-hour journey from hell after Allegiant Airlines jet couldn't land because control tower was unmanned

Passengers aboard Allegiant Airlines flight 161 from Las Vegas to Stockton, California had a journey from hell when their one-hour flight turned into a 17-hour journey. After taking off from Las Vegas on Monday night, passengers were expecting to land in Stockton, California at 9:30 pm. But when the plane...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Christina Haack will keep FIVE houses, her 8.5 carat wedding ring and two cars while ex husband Ant Anstead holds onto seven luxury vehicles and his businesses post-divorce

Christina Haack and ex husband Ant Anstead are now divvying up their joint assets, a month after finalizing their divorce. The couple, who wed in 2018 and split less than two-years later, has agreed to let HGTV diva Haack, 38, keep four California properties and one Tennessee spot while Wheeler Dealers host Anstead, 42, will hold on to seven vehicles, according to TMZ.

Comments / 0

Community Policy