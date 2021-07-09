Celebrity mixologist with a cocktail recipe using T-Mobile 5Gin
Tom Sandoval, celebrity mixologist is making cocktails and celebrating T-Mobile the nation’s fastest 5G Network. He says it covers 300 million people in the U.S; that’s almost everybody in the country. They are celebrating this moment by creating a cocktail using ultra-capacity 5Gin as well as the extended range 5 Ginger Beer. He has combined these products to create the Magenta Squeeze. Tom shows us how you can make your own Magenta Squeeze. He says it is the perfect cocktail for the summer.www.wkbw.com
