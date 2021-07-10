Historical Treasure: Overland Runabout donated by Frank Kleptz family
For any museum there is no greater privilege and none taken with such a dose of humility than when entrusted with the care of a donated artifact. Individuals, families and organizations have turned over items of great significance and value for over 99 years to the Vigo County Historical Society and Museum. It is the highest responsibility as an active steward of such historical items, the society and museum holds in the public trust, to maintain that priority in all its endeavors.www.tribstar.com
Comments / 0