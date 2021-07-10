Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vigo County, IN

Historical Treasure: Overland Runabout donated by Frank Kleptz family

Tribune-Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor any museum there is no greater privilege and none taken with such a dose of humility than when entrusted with the care of a donated artifact. Individuals, families and organizations have turned over items of great significance and value for over 99 years to the Vigo County Historical Society and Museum. It is the highest responsibility as an active steward of such historical items, the society and museum holds in the public trust, to maintain that priority in all its endeavors.

www.tribstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Vigo County, IN
Entertainment
City
Terre Haute, IN
State
Indiana State
County
Vigo County, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
Terre Haute, IN
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#The Society And Museum#Standard Wheel#American#Parry Manufacturing Co#The Overland Runabout
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Museums
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Cars
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mask mandate returns to Los Angeles as coronavirus cases rise

July 15 (Reuters) - Los Angeles County will reimpose its mask mandate this weekend in the latest sign that public health officials are struggling with an alarming rise in coronavirus cases tied to the highly contagious Delta variant. The county, home to 10 million people and the nation's second-largest city,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...

Comments / 0

Community Policy