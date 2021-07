RALEIGH, N.C. -- When Devin Leary steps on the field on Sept. 2 against South Florida, it will mark the first time in more than 10 months he has been on the field against a team not wearing red and white. In fact, it will be the first time at the college level Leary has ever faced a team outside of the ACC, as his first 12 games -- eight of which were starts -- have come against conference competition.