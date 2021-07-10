Severe Weather Statement issued for Box Butte, Morrill by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 21:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Box Butte; Morrill THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN BOX BUTTE AND NORTHEASTERN MORRILL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1030 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for the Panhandle of Nebraska. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Cheyenne.